End of massive Henderson mine near Empire postponed

(Photo: PLAZAK | WIKIMEDIA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The owners of the Henderson Mine near Empire on Wednesday postponed the mine’s closing date from 2020 to 2026 due to an increase in molybdenum prices in recent years.

That’s good news for the county and the region, said John Bryan, spokesman for Clear Creek County.

But the county, pinched by a slowdown in production at the Henderson Mine since 2015, which cut property tax revenues from the operation, will continue its own efforts to cut spending and raise revenues from other sources, such as fees, Bryan said.

The mine accounts for about 70 percent of the county’s general fund budget. In 2016, the county’s actual spending was about $25 million, Bryan said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1paw6e



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)