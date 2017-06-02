KUSA
Englewood apartment fire prompts evacuations

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 6:58 AM. MDT June 02, 2017

ENGLEWOOD - People living in an Englewood apartment complex are back in their homes Friday morning after an overnight fire forced them to evacuated.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Bannock Street. 

Once on scene, fire crews had the blaze under control in about five minutes, containing the fire to one unit. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation. 

