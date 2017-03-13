Enter now: Rocky Mountain National Park firewood lottery

Detail shot of firewood (Photo: Lorenzo Garassino / EyeEm)

KUSA - More than 100 permits will be granted via a lottery to collect previously cut wood generated from Rocky Mountain National Park.

Those picked in the lottery will be limited to one cord of firewood, which can be collected by appointment near Moraine Park.

If selected, a $20 non-refundable fee will be charged for the permit.

Eastern side of the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, about an hour and a half outside of Denver. (Photo: MCT)

Interested? Here's what you've got to do.

1. Email ROMO_Firewood@nps.gov anytime now through 8 a.m. MDT on March 27. In the subject line of your email, type your last name, then first fame. Example: Smith, John

2. In the body of your email, type your name, address and phone number.

That's it!

RELATED: Colorado national park gets top ranking for 2016 visits



A lottery will be conducted from the first two weeks’ email entries, and the list of wood lottery winners will be exhausted before conducting another one.

Winners will be contacted by park staff to set up an appointment to obtain the required permit, receive a vehicle and gear inspection, get an orientation to the wood gathering area, and gather the wood.

Most of the wood has not been cut into manageable lengths and will require a chainsaw. Trailers and vehicles with more than two axles will not be permitted.

Winners who do not respond within 14 days of being contacted by the park will be removed from consideration.

Keep in mind that one permit per physical address will be granted, so only enter one.

For more info, call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206 or visit this link

© 2017 KUSA-TV