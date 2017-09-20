EPA installs barrier, valve in mine that spilled toxic waste

Animas River after the spill. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is installing a barrier and valve inside an inactive Colorado mine to prevent another surge of toxic wastewater like a 2015 blowout that contaminated rivers in three states.



The 12-inch (30-centimeter) valve will regulate wastewater pouring from the Gold King Mine in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado, where the EPA inadvertently triggered a wastewater spill while excavating at the mine entrance in August 2015.



That spill released 3 million gallons (11 million liters) of wastewater containing aluminum, iron and other heavy metals and instantly became a major embarrassment for the EPA. Rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah were tainted.



The EPA hasn't said how much the barrier will cost. The agency didn't immediately respond to a phone call and emails Wednesday.

