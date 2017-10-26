Eric Bolling says his son's death was an accidental overdose

In this July 22, 2015, file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York. Bolling has left the network, which is canceling his news program, "The Specialists." (Photo: Richard Drew, AP)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - The son of a former Fox News host who was found dead in Colorado died from an accidental overdose, according to his father, Eric Bolling.

Eric Bolling tweeted on Thursday that he spoke to the coroner, who said son Eric Chase Bolling's "passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids."

Eric Chase Bolling was freshman at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He died on Sept. 8.

That same day, Fox News Channel said it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who had been suspended in August following allegations that he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press