Eric Bolling says his son's death was an accidental overdose

Associated Press , KUSA 5:09 PM. MDT October 26, 2017

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - The son of a former Fox News host who was found dead in Colorado died from an accidental overdose, according to his father, Eric Bolling.

Eric Bolling tweeted on Thursday that he spoke to the coroner, who said son Eric Chase Bolling's "passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids."

Eric Chase Bolling was freshman at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He died on Sept. 8. 

That same day, Fox News Channel said it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who had been suspended in August following allegations that he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

© 2017 Associated Press


