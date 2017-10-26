Eric Bolling's son, CU student, died of accidental overdose: Coroner

File photo (Photo: NBC)

KUSA - A former Fox News personality who parted ways with the TV news giant back in September opened up Thursday about the death of his son on Twitter.

Eric Bolling said in two tweets that he learned his son Eric Chase's death was ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

A closer look at the Coroner's report shows the 19-year-old had a combination of cocaine, fentanyl and THC in his system, along with traces of a drug used to treat anxiety.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

The official cause of death is listed as an accidental mixed drug intoxication.

"Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado," Bolling wrote on Twitter. "Eric Chase's passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids."

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

