Eric Bolling's son, CU student, died of accidental overdose: Coroner

Eric Bolling said on Twitter Thursday that his son died of an accidental overdose.

KUSA 10:37 PM. MDT October 26, 2017

KUSA - A former Fox News personality who parted ways with the TV news giant back in September opened up Thursday about the death of his son on Twitter.

Eric Bolling said in two tweets that he learned his son Eric Chase's death was ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

A closer look at the Coroner's report shows the 19-year-old had a combination of cocaine, fentanyl and THC in his system, along with traces of a drug used to treat anxiety.

 

 

The official cause of death is listed as an accidental mixed drug intoxication.

"Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado," Bolling wrote on Twitter. "Eric Chase's passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids."

 

 

