Etkin Johnson sells Denver office complex for $18.1 million

Etkin Johnson sold the Clear Creek Business Center for $18.1 million. (Photo: COURTESY | ETKIN JOHNSON REAL ESTATE PARTNERS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has sold a 187,865-square-foot office complex for $18.1 million.

Honolulu-based Watumull Properties purchased the Clear Creek Business Center, at 6800-6880 N. Broadway in Denver, which Etkin Johnson had previously owned for more than a decade.

“Clear Creek Business Center has been part of the Etkin Johnson portfolio for 12 years, and we are working closely with Watumull Properties to create a smooth transition for all of our tenants there,” said Derek Conn, executive vice president and partner at Etkin Johnson. “This sale will allow us to better focus on existing properties in the area as well as new developments and potential acquisitions."

