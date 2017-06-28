Lightner Creek fire grows to 100 acres, forcing more evacuations

"Not a good situation!" That's what viewer Rick OBlock wrote on Twitter of the fire near Durango Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/Rick OBlock)

An evacuation order was issued for at least 140 Lightner Creek residents due to a wildfire that's grown to 100 acres near Durango Wednesday afternoon, area fire rescue reports.

Shortly after 4 p.m., reports came in of a house fire on the 1200 block of Lightner Creek Road (C.R. 207). Smoke could be seen from Durango, as several pictures tweeted out of the event show.

That home was lost to the fire, Durango Fire and Rescue says. They originally responded to a home fire at 4:06 p.m., and while battling that blaze the fire spread to surrounding brush.

The Lightner Creek fire is now 25-50 acres in size, which may be a low estimate, per fire rescue. The fire burned from Lightner Creek to Ridgeline thanks in part of a lot of fuel in the area, says Scot Davis with Lightner Fire Rescue.

All recreational trails in the "Test Tracks" West of Downtown Durango are closed. Including: Hogsback, Leydon, and Hidden Valley trails. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 29, 2017

The fire is expected to calm down by 10 p.m. as evening sets in. Until then, however, the fire will be spread by the high air temperature, low humidity and high winds in the area.

Residents a mile west of the County Road 207/208 intersection are ordered to evacuate, as well as all residents on County Road 206 except for those living in the Westwood Apartments.

As of 6 p.m., pre-evacuation orders have been issued for all Highway 160 residents a mile west of C.R. 207 and for all residents from the intersection of C.R. 207-208 down to Highway 160 (review the map below). Those people have not been ordered to evacuate at the time of this writing, but may be soon.

Important locators for evacuations in Lightner Creek area. (Photo: Google Maps/9NEWS)

Westwood and Dakota Apartments were added to the list of pre-evacuations as of 7:15 p.m.

All recreational trails west of downtown Durango have been closed as of 7:10 p.m., authorities say. This includes Hogsback, Leydon and Hidden Valley trails.





Views of the Lightner Creek fire near downtown Durango. (Photo: Durango Fire Rescue)

An air attack is in progress, fire rescue says. Heavy air tankers have been requested. As of 5:30 p.m., multiple engines, wildland units and tankers are responding from multiple districts.

An evacuation center was set up by La Plata County officials at the fairgrounds. Call 870-385-8700 for more information.

Durango County Fairgrounds is open as evacuation center for people and pets. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 28, 2017

