Excessive dog waste and other reasons are why Elk Meadows Park closing

Elk Meadow Park's Dog Off-leash Area is to close April 4 to address safety and environmental concerns, as Jefferson County Open Space said in a news release.

While leaving an eight-acre area of the dog park open was considered, it was ultimately decided against because it would only address some rather than all of the park's concerns. So all 107 acres will be closed for restoration.

Public health and safety issues cited were:

Widespread vegetation loss

Soil erosion

Damage to the streambank

Poor water quality

Excessive dog waste

Illegal parking

People and dogs walking in the roadway

Restoration is expected to take at least three years and will begin immediately after the dog park's closure.

