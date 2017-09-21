Expect long delays along I-25 near Harmony Road after crash

(Photo: Courtesy: CSP Larimer County)

LARIMER COUNTY - Drivers should expect long delays along northbound I-25 just north of Harmony Road after a crash there.

Colorado State Patrol says the right lane is closed while they try to recover the vehicle.

The silver SUV went off the road and crashed into a ditch, right near some water.

Emergency crews are at the scene. There's no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

Traffic Crash NB I-25, just North of Harmony Rd. Right lane closed for vehicle recovery. Major traffic delays!!

