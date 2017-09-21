KUSA
Expect long delays along I-25 near Harmony Road after crash

Megan Morris, KUSA 6:49 AM. MDT September 21, 2017

LARIMER COUNTY - Drivers should expect long delays along northbound I-25 just north of Harmony Road after a crash there.

Colorado State Patrol says the right lane is closed while they try to recover the vehicle.

The silver SUV went off the road and crashed into a ditch, right near some water.

Emergency crews are at the scene.  There's no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

9NEWS traffic reporter Amelia Earhart will have updates on this story on 9NEWS Mornings.

 

