Explosion destroys rural Colorado gas station

(Photo: Courtesy Carol Lambert)

KUSA - One person was taken to the hospital and a gas station was destroyed after a tanker loaded with crude oil caught fire and exploded early Sunday morning in rural Weld County.

The fire was first reported at County Road 129 and Highway 14 just after 2:30 a.m., the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thirty firefighters were called to the scene and were able to finish mopping up the blaze at around 9:30 a.m.

A gas station caught fire and exploded early Sunday morning in rural New Raymer, Colorado. (Photo: Carol Lambert, KUSA)

People on the south end of nearby New Raymer, Colorado were evacuated due to the fire, but have since been allowed to return home.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in Greeley. While his or her condition was not released, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office says it is stable.

What caused the tanker to explode in the first place remains under investigation.

The gas station has been owned by one family for generations, according to a Facebook message from the Prairie Post.

New Raymer is located in northeast Colorado and has a population of around 100 people, according to U.S. census data.

© 2017 KUSA-TV