Explosion flattens Grand Junction home

Home explosion in Grand Junction. (Photo: Courtesy KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION - Fire officials are investigating after a home explosion sent splintered wood, shards of glass and pieces of insulation across a Grand Junction neighborhood overnight.

According to our sister station KKCO, the blast happened at about 2 a.m. at the corner of 30 Road and Orchard Avenue.

No one was inside the home at the time. Fire Chief Charles Balke confirmed Xcel Energy found an active gas leak at the address.

A person who lives at the address behind the house that exploded told KKCO the family of five was in Denver at the time.

No one was hurt, but a cat was reported missing following the explosion.

