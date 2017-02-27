Small plane crashes into Culver Reservoir, 2 people extracted

A plane has crashed in Culver Reservoir near Berthoud. (Photo: Sky9)

LARIMER COUNTY - Two people were extracted from a small plane that crashed 30 to 40 feet from shore in the Culver Reservoir Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7:40 a.m., according to the Berthoud Fire Protection District. The two victims were pulled from the Cessna 172 after being submerged for nearly an hour.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Allen Jenitzer, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, says they are looking into what caused the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Culver Reservoir is located in Larimer County southwest of Berthoud.

