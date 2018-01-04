Fact-check: Social media posts claim Fort Collins pets stolen for dog-fighting ring

Fort Collins police are conducting an investigation on North College Avenue (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Widely-shared posts on social media have alleged dogs in the Fort Collins area are being stolen out of yards and used as "bait" in illegal dog-fighting rings.

Local authorities — including Fort Collins Police Services; the Larimer County Sheriff's Office; and the Larimer Humane Society, which provides animal control services for the county — said Wednesday that they have not received any reports of dogs stolen from Northern Colorado yards and used for dog fighting.

The social media posts, shared on Facebook and Nextdoor, described some dogs being returned to homes with injuries that indicate they were involved in dog-fighting. Two Facebook posts have been shared more than 500 times combined.

However, the injuries reported could've been from wildlife, said humane society spokeswoman Kaylene Weingardt.

One post, which others said was the main source of their information, came from a woman who said her dog had been stolen from her yard. The woman said Fort Collins Police Services called her and said the dog appeared to have wounds associated with dog-fighting and the dog underwent emergency surgery by the Larimer Humane Society.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2lQy6aG

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan