Fallen Douglas County deputy to be laid to rest

(Photo: Morgan Scott)

KUSA - Deputy Zackari Parrish gave his life defending his Douglas County community last weekend and now that community is coming together to honor him for his service.

He was a 29-year-old husband and father of two young daughters, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told 9NEWS.

"His wife said he loved the job more than any job he ever had," Spurlock said.

He was always eager to get to work and serve his neighbors and community members.

His funeral begins at 11 a.m. at the Cherry Hills Community Church - the public is invited to attend. Those who do go are asked to bring only small, clear bags - if any - and to not bring any kind of recording device, including cell phones.

Parrish served with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for seven months and, before that, he was an officer with the Castle Rock Police Department for two years. His former coworkers released a statement of support for his family and for Parrish's service:

"Zackari served the Town of Castle Rock with honor and dignity. He truly loved being a police officer and embodied everything it is to be one. He was an excellent officer, a good friend and a committed husband and father. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Parrish family."

When he got the job at Castle Rock PD, he called it a childhood dream come true.

Before serving in law enforcement, Parrish went to Dallas Baptist University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. He met his wife Gracie at Dallas Baptist. The two got married and then moved to Colorado, according to friends.

Friends describe the 29-year-old as outgoing, protective and goofy, with a heart for service.

“His Christ-centeredness and love for everyone, that was the most important thing to him,” said Will Rommelmann, a friend.

If you would like to donate to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund, head to this link.

