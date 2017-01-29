Families face confusion over executive order

Karak Miakol (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Some families in Colorado are now separated from their loved ones because of President Donald Trump's executive order signed Friday regarding immigration.

Others are unsure if they'll be able to reunite with their children because of the new rules.



Karak Miakol doesn't venture far from her TV, keeping a vigilant eye on the news for more information about the new immigration rules impacting all refugees.



"It's going to be difficult because there is a lot of confusion," said Miakol.



She fears it will directly impact her six childrenin Uganda. They've been granted refugee status after fleeing the war in South Sudan.

Miakol was granted asylum in the U.S. for her safety. Her children's visas are still in the works, and she's no longer sure they will go through.

"They may not make it to the U.S. because of this," said Miakol.



The uncertainty translated into protests across the country, as another man told 9NEWS his wife and one- year-old son were stopped from coming home to Colorado after going to a funeral in Libya. The father of four spoke to us through a translator hiding his identity out of fear of retaliation.



"I think the best option is to go back home, what else can he do his family is separated," said the translator on behalf of the father.



The executive order, signed Friday, suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.



"When you slam your door on my face, where do you want me to go?" said Miakol.



Colorado State University also confirmed there are three students who haven't been able to come back to the U.S.



Releasing this statement saying in part, " We have been actively engaged with the three CSU students we know have been caught up in returning from their home countries to continue their studies at CSU. We are connecting them with legal services as needed."



9NEWS sat down with Dr. Robert Hazan the MSU Denver Political Science Chair to learn more about the constitutionality of the order.

He says vetting people moving to the U.S. is an important security check but the ban could violate religious freedom and that there are federal regulations in place securing help for refugees.

"Individuals can be vetted and naturally should be vetted but they cannot be arbitrarily dismissed if they want to enter this country," said Dr. Hazan. "To target one group of people as unwelcome to the U.S. is un-American to a lot of Americans who are protesting."

Dr. Hazan said it's not just the U.S. but countries around the world scrambling to find the best way to protect citizens from terrorism.

