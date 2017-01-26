Families of injured teens thank doctors

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

KUSA - Family members of two Bennett teens injured in a rollover crash that killed two of their friends are thanking doctors and the community for their support.

Five teens were in an SUV when it rolled Tuesday near East 38th Avenue and Penrith Road. Two of them were killed and three others were hurt.

On Wednesday night, more than 200 people gathered to share memories and pray for the teens who died.

Malachi Clifford and James Dickerson are still being treated at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

Malachi's family released this statement Thursday afternoon:

We’d like to thank our friends, family members and the community for supporting and helping us during this time. Even though Malachi is in serious condition, he continues to make small, daily improvements. We thank the doctors, nurses and staff at University of Colorado Hospital for taking such great care of him. We encourage your prayers and well-wishes to include everyone involved in the accident. We respectfully ask you to give Malachi the space and privacy he needs to recover.

The family of James Dickerson also released a statement:

We are caught in an unfortunate tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the accident. The kids need time to deal with this matter in private, and respectfully appreciate everyone’s understanding of this. We’d like to thank the nurses and doctors at UCHealth for caring for James and the community for their support.

The Adams County coroner's office has not yet released the names of the two students who died in the crash.

