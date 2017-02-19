Family demands justice after they say security guards beat up son

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A family is demanding justice after they say their son was beaten by security guards inside Denver Health.

Nick Montez says he was trying to get into the emergency room to see his younger brother who had just been shot.

The security company says he was being combative.

Montez said he was with his brother when he get shot in their neighborhood over the weekend. Montez gave a statement to police, then arrived at the hospital after the rest of his family, but never made it past the security checkpoint.

With nearly a dozen stitches in his head, Montez said what happened Saturday morning was still a blur.

"I remember screaming 'I'm here to see my brother,'" Montez said.

Montez said he was covered in his brother's blood when he walked into the hospital and was told to wait before going into the emergency room.



"I was stressed out. I didn't know if he was OK; I didn't know if he was alive or not," Montez said.

"I was waving Nick to come to me," Michelle Martinez said, Montez' mother.

Montez, though, couldn't get to his mother because of the security officers.

"Two that were fighting with me. There was one who was standing back and he's the one who shot me with a taser," Montez said.

"I'm screaming 'stop, please you guys are going to kill him'," Martinez recalled.

Health Security Services, the company that provides security at Denver Health, said two officers tried to stop Montez from getting into the emergency room because he was being disruptive and combative.

"I was just trying to get some information about my brother," Montez countered. "I might have been a little aggressive with my words but it wasn't like anything arguing."

The security company said one of the officers used a taser, which didn't work. The company did acknowledge at some point Montez did sustain a head injury. The family says he was hit with a flashlight.



An HSS spokesman says while that was reported, Denver Police will ultimately decide how everyone was injured, including two security officers.

HSS released the following statement on behalf of Alan Butler, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Security: "Our officers receive training in patient restraint practices and safe handling of individuals under stress, and we are always concerned if we are not able to successfully diffuse a situation."

"I want them to lose their jobs and I want them to get criminally charged," Martinez said.

One of the security officers is on leave during the internal review. The second officer has been reassigned.

HSS says Denver sheriff's deputies, on-duty at the hospital, also showed up and were able to control Montez.

So far, 9NEWS hasn't heard back from the sheriff's office.

Montez' brother is still in the ICU as of Sunday evening.

