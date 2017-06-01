Family of driver in fiery I-25 crash thanks CDOT, emergency responders

(Photo: Kenton Foley)

KUSA - The family of the driver involved in Wednesday's fiery Interstate 25 crash issued a statement thanking emergency responders for their quick actions.

Henry Dominguez was driving northbound on I-25 in the Denver Tech Center around noon when a tire blew on the tanker, sending the vehicle into the median and catching it on fire. He was able to get out of the tanker and taken to Swedish Hospital, family said.

Two Colorado Department of Transportation workers and a former firefighter helped rescue Dominguez immediately after the impact.

Dominguez worked for Reynolds Transport Company out of Orleans, Indiana according to Greenwood Village Police.

Dominguez' family issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

The family of Henry Dominguez wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. We would like to express our gratitude to the emergency responders and staff at Swedish Hospital. We especially want to thank the CDOT workers who selflessly rushed towards the burning truck to help get Henry to safety. Our family is so thankful we will be able to take Henry home with us again. Until Henry is released from the hospital, the family is asking for privacy and will not be making any further statements to the media.

The fire caused by the crash was extinguished after burning for nearly three hours. South Metro Fire Rescue says 500 gallons of diesel and 500 gallons of eight different oil types spilled onto the highway in the crash.

