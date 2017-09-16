Family of four dies after plane goes down in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY - A family of four is dead after a plane heading to Utah from Fort Collins went down north of Glenwood Springs.

The crash site was found just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday near Baxter Peak in northwest Colorado.

The family's identity has not been released at this time, but the sheriff's office said it was a husband, wife and their two children.

Civil Air Patrol and Classic Air were asked to assist with an aerial search early Saturday morning, but heavy low hanging clouds postponed that search.

Classic Air was able to land in the area and established there were no survivors.

The plane's make or tail number has not been released.

Efforts now are being made to get ground crews to the area. The crash site is near Baxter Peak, which is about 9 miles north of Glenwood Springs.

This is a developing stroy. 9NEWS will update this story as more information is released.

