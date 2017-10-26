Family of man who fell to his death at Mile High sues stadium district

Sports Authority Field

DENVER - The family of a man who fell to his death at Mile High Stadium last year during a Denver Broncos game has filed a lawsuit naming several defendants, including food and beverage vendors at the game that night.

Jason Coy, from Miliken, went over a handrail on Oct. 24, 2016 and fell about 60 feet inside the Northeast concourse. The suit claims Coy suffered blunt force injuries to his head, skull, neck and torso.

The 36-year-old's family named Metropolitan Football Stadium District, PDB Enterprises, PDB Sports, Bowlen Sports and Stadium Management Company as defendants in the wrongful death civil suit.

Also named are John Does 1-3.

John Doe #1 is listed as an unidentified food vendor at the stadium. John Doe #2 is an unidentified person or entity acting as a beverage concessionaire or vendor who served stadium patrons. John Doe #3 is an unidentified person or entity who was responsible for security and safety of patrons.

All the defendants, according to the suit, constitute "landowners" under the Colorado Premises Liability Act.

"The stadium contained a defective, unsafe, non-obvious and dangerous condition in a fire escape corridor and staircase on which [Coy] fell to his death," the suit reads.

Coy's family alleges in the suit that the defendants "breached their duty of care" by "failing to take reasonable affirmative action or measures" to make the fire escape safe.

The suit was filed in Denver District Court on Tuesday -- one year after the father of five fell to his death from fire-escape stairs.

The named plaintiff in the lawsuit is Leslie Coy, Jason's mother. Other plaintiffs include Jason's five children and his widow, who are only identified by their initials.

Coy's family is seeking his lost income, medial expenses and lawyer fees. A specific amount of money was not listed.

In June, the family sent a letter to Stadium District with their intentions to sue.

