Family of sole survivor of FoCo shooting thanks community for support

Megan Dierker (Photo: Provided by family to 9NEWS)

KUSA - The family of the sole survivor of a shooting in Fort Collins released a statement thanking the community for their support and update on her condition Sunday night.

The shooting ended in the death of a CSU student and two other people, including the shooter. Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Megan Dierker’s father, Chris, read from a statement in a video sent to 9NEWS, saying “we are hopeful that she will recover.”

RELATED | Community mourns after 2 killed, 1 hurt in FoCo shooting

Megan is a senior at UC Boulder where she’s majoring in psychology and pre-health. She was friends with Savannah McNealy, the senior at CSU, who died in the shooting.

Her family said Megan was with her friend when McNealy’s boyfriend, an Air Force Staff Sergeant, opened fire as they returned from a night out celebrating McNealy’s birthday, according to police.

Police said Michael A. Zamora shot and killed both McNealy and their friend, Tritian Kemp, then killed himself. Kemp also served in the Air Force, the Coloradoan reports.

Chris Dierker said his daughter was the fourth person shot and the only survivor.

"Megan and our entire family want to send our condolences and prayers to the families of Savannah, Tristian, and Michael,” said Dierker in the video statement. “I want to thank you on behalf of the entire family for the outpouring of love and support shown to Megan during this difficult time."

Megan’s father said she has undergone three surgeries so far, and he’s asking for privacy as she recovers.

CU Boulder also released a statement saying, “We hope that she makes a full recovery and is able to rejoin us on the Boulder campus when she is ready.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV