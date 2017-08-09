Family of teen who died while climbing says he was 'in a place that he loves'

(Photo: Family Carter Christensen)

KUSA - The family of a teen who died while climbing the First Flatiron in Boulder said the 17-year-old was an "adventurous spirit."

Carter Christensen of Maple Grove, Minnesota was found in Chautauqua Park on Sunday. The teen was visiting Colorado and spending time with friends in Longmont while he trained for his Navy Seal enrollment.

Christensen was free climbing alone Sunday just before 6 p.m. when he fell, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. They said a Wilderness First Responder and another hiker who were in the area heard the boy hit the ground and tried to help him.

Christensen died before emergency responders were able to get to him. He did not have any climbing gear or safety equipment with him, but was carrying camping gear and survival equipment, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

His family released the following statement via the sheriff's office:

“Carter was a lover of the outdoors and an adventurous spirit and was experiencing joy in summiting the First Flatiron in Chautauqua Park. Carter came to Colorado to be outdoors in a place that he loves. He wanted to spend some time with friends in Longmont while he trained for his Navy Seal enrollment. Carter will be loved and missed by all of his family and friends.”

An autopsy was completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

