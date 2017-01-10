Family: We were banned from Chuck E. Cheese

A woman claims she and her family were banned from Chuck E. Cheese, 105 W. Prospect Road in Fort Collins, after complaining that an employee was allegedly watching porn on the job (Photo: Sarah Jane Kyle/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A family claims they were banned for life from a Fort Collins Chuck E. Cheese after they accused an employee of watching pornography on his cellphone.

Alyssa Rivas, 24, of Ogallala, Nebraska, said she and her husband were visiting family in Fort Collins on Saturday to celebrate her daughter's seventh birthday at the 105. W. Prospect Road restaurant. The kid-friendly chain known for pizza parties, arcade games and play areas is a family favorite for Rivas — her daughter's first birthday party was also held there.

She said everyone was having a "great time" until Rivas and her mother-in-law sought someone to fix a broken machine and saw an employee watching what she believes was a lewd video on his cellphone.

"We couldn't find anyone to help us fix (the machine), so we walked up to the doorman (Kid Check employee)," she said. "The doorman was on his phone (which was) in the drawer. When we walked up behind him, we saw him watching porn."

