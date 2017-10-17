84-year-old killed in Arvada wreck

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - One man is dead after a three-car wreck in Arvada on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Arvada Police, the crash happened at the 7100 block of Simms, closing Simms in both directions from 68th to 72nd Avenues.

An 84 year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, died in the crash. No drugs or alcohol are suspected.

At this time, it's unclear what led up to the collision that involved a small bus. As SKY9 flew over the scene, it spotted the bus and another car on Simms, while another sedan was damaged in the grass at the intersection of Simms and 72nd Ave.

HAPPENING NOW: 84yo male deceased at 72nd & Simms. No drugs or alcohol suspected. Investigation on-going. #cotraffic — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) October 17, 2017

This is a developing story.

