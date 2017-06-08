Fawns rescued in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS - Two young fawns are safe thanks to an observant neighbor in Colorado Springs.

The two baby deer hid in a backyard Thursday morning after a car hit and killed their mother. The fawns are about a week old and they're too young to feed themselves.

A wildlife officer rescued the fawns, carefully loading them into kennels.

They are resting for now, but officials hope they will be able to return to the wild when they're older.

Wildlife officials say the homeowners did the right thing by calling them instead of trying to take care of the fawns themselves.

