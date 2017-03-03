2017 Musical Instrument Drive - March 13-25

DENVER - The instrument drive is back to bring the gift of music to Colorado students in underfunded music programs.
Coloradans are asked to bring the gently-used band or orchestra instruments they no longer play to any of 16 donation locations throughout the state. All locations can be found at Bringing Music to Life’s website, http://www.bringmusic.org
Donated instruments will be repaired and awarded to deserving music school programs before the start of the 2017-2018 school year.
After receiving instruments from the 2015 drive, Katrina Proctor, orchestra director at Northglenn Middle School wrote: “Your generous donations have gone to students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to learn to play an instrument. You have opened the door to a lifelong love and deep appreciation of music.” Mrs. Proctor and her students are featured in the video you’ll find at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVIeej2yPhg
