2017 Musical Instrument Drive - March 13-25

DENVER - The instrument drive is back to bring the gift of music to Colorado students in underfunded music programs.

Coloradans are asked to bring the gently-used band or orchestra instruments they no longer play to any of 16 donation locations throughout the state. All locations can be found at Bringing Music to Life’s website, http://www.bringmusic.org

Donated instruments will be repaired and awarded to deserving music school programs before the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

After receiving instruments from the 2015 drive, Katrina Proctor, orchestra director at Northglenn Middle School wrote: “Your generous donations have gone to students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to learn to play an instrument. You have opened the door to a lifelong love and deep appreciation of music.” Mrs. Proctor and her students are featured in the video you’ll find at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVIeej2yPhg

“Learning to play music has such a positive impact on children,” said Bringing Music to Life executive director Steve Blatt. “It’s been shown in study after study that listening skills improve, as do creative thinking, self-discipline and self-esteem. Students learn the value of persevering and how to work with others toward a common goal. We’re looking forward to reaching even more children, schools and communities this year.”

Those who don’t have an instrument can still help by contributing to the repair fund. Donations go to repairing and refurbishing the instruments, ensuring that they’re in excellent condition when awarded to students. “Instrument repairs are the single greatest expense of the program, with the average repair costing about $120,” explained Blatt. Our repair partner, the Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology, is once again doing all refurbishing and reconditioning at a 50% discount.”

Title One schools that have a majority of students receiving free or reduced cost lunches are encouraged to apply for instruments now through March 31. There is an online application form at http://www.bringmusic.org . Bringing Music to Life will match qualifying schools with donated instruments.

Last year the drive, produced by the nonprofit Bringing Music to Life, provided 520 instruments worth more than $200,000 to 40 Colorado schools. Since the drives began, more than 3,000 instruments worth more than $1 million have been awarded to elementary, middle and high schools throughout the state.

For more information about Bringing Music to Life, visit http://www.bringmusic.org

(© 2017 KUSA)