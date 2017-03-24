3 eggs at Standley Lake eagle nest

A pair of bald eagles seen perched on a tree at Standley Lake Regional Park in Westminster, Colorado.

WESTMINSTER - There are three eggs in the eagles nest at Standley Lake Park in Westminster.

According to the city's web site, the first egg was noticed in the nest on February 24 just before 4 p.m. Three days later another egg was visible in the nest from the Standley Lake Eagle Cam. The third egg was spotted on March 2 just before 6 p.m.

RELATED: Love is in the air for bald eagles

The city said in a post on its Facebook page that they should hatch by the end of the month.

© 2017 KUSA-TV