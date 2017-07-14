50,000th baby born at Avista Hospital

Clare was the 50,000th baby delivered at Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. (Photo: Avista Adventist Hospital)

LOUISVILLE - Babies are delivered daily at Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, but a birth early Friday morning was extra special.

Clare Cookson was the 50,000th baby delivered at the hospital which opened 27 years ago. She was born at 6:30 Friday morning to first time parents Shanna and Tony of Superior.

They're being showered with gifts from retailers for being lucky number 50,000.

Dr. Alison Mall and Obstetrics RN Danielle Weber were a part of the special moment.

“Every birth is special but it adds a touch of excitement to be part of reaching a milestone, and this is a very sweet family,” said Dr. Mall.

Over the course of 27 years, Avista Adventist Hospital has welcomed to the world more than double the population of Louisville, roughly four times the population of Superior, nearly half the population of Boulder and nearly one baby for every seat at Coors Field.

Based on data from the American Hospital Association, only nine other small to medium size hospitals in the country perform more deliveries.

