9 facts about ‘The Hulk' star Lou Ferrigno

KUSA - “The Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno made a quick stop at the Colorado and Company set before meeting all his fans at this weekend’s Denver Comic-Con.
And if you think you know everything about the green machine, think again.
Flex your brain muscles with these nine facts about Ferrigno:
- Lou tried to be a defensive lineman in Canada.
- Lou has been named both “Mr. Olympia” and “Mr. Universe.” He’s is 6 feet 5 inches tall and in 1975 topped the scales at 315 pounds. If you’re looking to bulk up like The Hulk you can visit his personal training website, www.ferrignofit.com.
- Lou’s all-time favorite role model is Hercules star Steve Reeves. Lou played the role of Hercules in 1983.
- The Hulk is strong as steel. Lou actually worked during his early bodybuilding career as a sheet metal worker in Brooklyn.
- The sheriff is in town; Lou is a volunteer Sheriff’s deputy.
- The Hulk is a father to three children
- Lou first attended the Denver Comic Con in 2014. Denver’s Comic Con debuted in 2012. This weekend is the 2017 Denver Comic Con. Check out all the events here: http://on9news.tv/2t9iuud.
- The Hulk first strutted his stuff in 1971, taking 1st place in the eastern teen Mr. America competition.
- Ferrigno’s regular diet includes three to four small meals a day based heavily on healthy proteins like fish along with fruits and vegetables.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs