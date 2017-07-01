9 facts about ‘The Hulk' star Lou Ferrigno

Lou Ferrigno speaks at Wizard World Chicago Heroes Honoring Heroes Event on August 18, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - “The Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno made a quick stop at the Colorado and Company set before meeting all his fans at this weekend’s Denver Comic-Con.

And if you think you know everything about the green machine, think again.

Flex your brain muscles with these nine facts about Ferrigno:

Lou tried to be a defensive lineman in Canada. Lou has been named both “Mr. Olympia” and “Mr. Universe.” He’s is 6 feet 5 inches tall and in 1975 topped the scales at 315 pounds. If you’re looking to bulk up like The Hulk you can visit his personal training website, www.ferrignofit.com. Lou’s all-time favorite role model is Hercules star Steve Reeves. Lou played the role of Hercules in 1983. The Hulk is strong as steel. Lou actually worked during his early bodybuilding career as a sheet metal worker in Brooklyn. The sheriff is in town; Lou is a volunteer Sheriff’s deputy. The Hulk is a father to three children Lou first attended the Denver Comic Con in 2014. Denver’s Comic Con debuted in 2012. This weekend is the 2017 Denver Comic Con. Check out all the events here: http://on9news.tv/2t9iuud. The Hulk first strutted his stuff in 1971, taking 1st place in the eastern teen Mr. America competition. Ferrigno’s regular diet includes three to four small meals a day based heavily on healthy proteins like fish along with fruits and vegetables.

© 2017 KUSA-TV