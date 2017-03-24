Adams County Sheriff's Office meets couple married for 70 years

Then and now. (Photo: Courtesy of Adams County Sherriff's Office)

ADAMS COUNTY - To have and to hold, to love and to cherish, for richer and for poorer, for better or for worse. So go a lot of wedding vows.

One couple that Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted about have been married 70 years.

The two first met in McCook, Nebraska, and have since relocated to Thornton. Dale is a Navy veteran and acted as a landing craft skipper in the south Pacific in World War II.

The office met them while out delivering Meals on Wheels around Adam County.

“They are a lovely couple,” the office posted.

And it’s really hard to look at their photos and argue against that.

Look at these photos, the wrinkles that can come from shared experience. ‘Life goal,’ as the meme goes.

If this adorableness makes you want to donate to Meals on Wheels, go to the Senior Hub’s website.

