American Cancer Society Relay For Life events around the corner

DENVER - This summer, teams of people from across the Denver metro area who are passionate about the fight against cancer will walk the track for the American Cancer Society at multiple Relay For Life events.

Relay For Life offers a way for people to take action against a disease that impacts friends and family members near and far. The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

The event celebrates people who have battled cancer, remembers loved ones lost, and takes action for lifesaving change. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising activities leading up to the events as well.

Relay For Life includes a lot of fun activities for all ages, such as games, exercise classes, theme laps, food, contests and more. Cancer survivors are also honored at each event by walking the first lap, and a moving luminaria ceremony at dark honors and remembers those who had cancer.

Upcoming American Cancer Society Relay For Life events in the area include:

• Carbon Valley, July 15, Hart Park in Firestone

• Denver, July 15, Rocky Mountain Lake Park

• South Metro Denver, July 22, Shea Stadium in Highlands Ranch

• East Boulder County, Aug. 12, Waneka Lake in Lafayette

• United North Metro, Sept. 9, Westminster City Park

• Southeast Communities, Sept. 30, O’Brien Park in Parker

To learn more about Relay For Life and to find an event, visit http://bit.ly/2rH1X73

