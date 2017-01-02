'American Ninja Warrior' returning to Denver

‘American Ninja Warrior’ finalist Ian Dory is pictured on the show (Photo: Courtesy of Adam Larkey/NBC)

DENVER - American Ninja Warrior will be bringing its epic obstacle course back to the Mile High city in May 2017.

The popular NBC show is beginning filming for its ninth season in March next year. It will be stopping in six cities for preliminary rounds before the finals in Las Vegas.

Ninja Warrior first came to Denver in May 2013, although Colorado has always been well represented in the show. In fact, the first winner, Isaac Caldiero, first competed on the show as a walk-on in the 2013 Denver round. He would make it to the top of Mt. Midoriyama two years later in 2015.

The Denver episodes will be shot overnight in Civic Center park on May 23 and 24. Other stops are planned in Los Angeles (March 7-8), San Antonio (March 26-27), Daytona (April 7-8), Kansas City (April 24-25), and Cleveland (May 8-9). The finals will take place June 19-24.

Last time the show was in town, spectators could sit in the stands for free, they just had to sign up to get tickets. We'll keep you posted when and if they become available for this taping.

