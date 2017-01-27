Army sgt. surprises daughter at assembly

Abigail Calderon is surprised by her dad at an assembly Friday afternoon at Weld Central Middle School. (Photo: Crystal Garcia, Weld Central Middle School teacher and Yearbook co-advisor)

WELD COUNTY - A middle school student in Weld County got a big surprise at an assembly Friday afternoon.

Abigail Calderon, a 7th grader at Weld Central Middle School, was "randomly" selected at a special assembly to guess who was dressed in the school's Rebel mascot costume.

She had to ask three yes or no questions about who might be in the costume and then make a guess.

After guessing, she took off the Rebel mascot head to reveal the special guest, which turned out to be her dad Sergeant Rodolfo "David" Calderon Hernandez.

He's been in the Army since 2002 and while on his first deployment in Iraq in 2004, Abigail was born.

David is a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and is stationed in Fort Campbell Kentucky where he serves with the 2nd Brigade 101st airborne Division of the United States Army.

