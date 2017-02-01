Boulder PD look for bird's owner

BOULDER - Are you missing a bird? If so, you may want to check in with the Boulder Police department.
On its Twitter page Wednesday afternoon they posted a short video of an officer with a bright yellow bird on his shoulder.
We are looking for the owner who thinks their bird didn't survive a crow attack. We are happy to report that they were wrong. pic.twitter.com/pcoA5R5sa2— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 1, 2017
According to the Tweet, the bird apparently survived a crow attack.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs