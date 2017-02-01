KUSA
Boulder PD look for bird's owner

Janet Oravetz, KUSA 8:07 PM. MST February 01, 2017

BOULDER - Are you missing a bird? If so, you may want to check in with the Boulder Police department.

On its Twitter page Wednesday afternoon they posted a short video of an officer with a bright yellow bird on his shoulder.

 

According to the Tweet, the bird apparently survived a crow attack.

