Celebrate Denver Arts Week

DENVER - Denver Arts Week is officially underway.

Saturday morning the 18 foot tall ballerina sculptures outside the Sheraton Downtown Denver got some new clothes. They were clothed with dresses designed by patients at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Patients and their family members were asked to share their feelings, whether good or bad, about the hospital. It was done through the hospital’s Child Life program which help patients adjust and cope with their diagnosis and treatments.

The dresses will stay on the sculptures through the end of Denver Arts Weeks which is November 11.

There are all kinds of other events throughout the week to celebrate the arts. On Saturday Nov. 4, many Denver museums are open late and offer free admission from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. There are other discounts throughout the weeks for things like plays and concerts.

