Charitable element added to Brown Palace tradition

Brown Palace Hotel and Spa decided to added a new twist to a long running tradition. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER – Downtown Denver's famous Brown Palace Hotel and Spa has added a charitable twist to its annual tradition of hosting the National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer.

People who visited during Friday’s afternoon tea were invited to donate to There With Care. The Brown Palace reached out to the Colorado nonprofit specifically for the event.

There With Care provides day-to-day support for Colorado families that have critically ill children.



"Sometimes we're helping by delivering groceries,” said Paula DuPre Pesmen, There With Care’s executive director. “Sometimes we're helping to get their cars fixed or helping them get rides to the hospital, babysitting, mentoring. Whatever's really stressful for them, that's what we want to try to alleviate so they can focus on their children."



This year’s tea was the 72nd year that the Brown Palace has hosted the Grand Champion Steer.

Visitors are invited to posed for pictures with the champion, and rodeo royalty greeted them as they waited in line.

The champion, along with dozens of other animals, are auctioned the night after the tea.

