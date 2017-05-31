Cherry Blossom Festival 2017

The Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple are proud to present the 45th annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Downtown Denver on June 24 and 25! This exciting festival highlights Japanese and Japanese American (JA) culture through music, dance, exhibits, arts and crafts and food.

The Cherry Blossom Festival (CBF) is the only Japanese/Japanese American cultural festival in the region. People who flock to this festival appreciate the history of the Japanese people and the contributions of the JA community in Denver.

Admission to the festival is FREE and open the public. Each year, the marketplace is packed with vendors selling wares and culinary treats. Other booths share information about JA organizations in the region.

The festival is located between 19th and Lawrence streets in Downtown Denver

Highlights of the Cherry Blossom Festival

Outdoor live performance stage featuring Japanese dancing, singing, instrumental music including Taiko drum ensemble performances, judo, karate and aikido demonstrations

Cultural demonstrations and lectures inside the Temple on topics such as ikebana (flower arranging), bonsai (tree sculpting) and Buddhist teachings

Japanese-themed marketplace featuring jewelry, toys, artwork, pottery, accessories, clothing and anime

Song, Art and Somen area located under the Temple featuring Karaoke (sing along to music by reading lyrics on a screen), live art demonstrations from talented local artists and somen (chilled noodles) and other yummy snack treats

Free craft area for kids where they can create a cool Japanese craft

A feast of Japanese cuisine including sushi, teriyaki burgers, manju, spam musubi, teriyaki chicken plate lunches and teriyaki beef bowls and sake and craft beer

