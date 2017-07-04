Coloradans celebrate 4th of July as new citizens

GREELEY - They came from all over: Jamaica, Somalia, Russia.
But they're all Americans, now.
People from 11 countries swore an Oath of Allegiance to the United States at Centennial Village in Greeley, Monday.
It ends a years'-long journey for many of them.
To naturalize as a U.S. citizen, a person has to have a green card for five years, demonstrate a grasp of English, and pass a notoriously difficult civics exam.
Tatiana Lee, originally from Russia, choked up talking about her first 4th of July as an American.
“Everybody has been very supportive. I just enjoy their company. And it's just hard to put into words. It's more like a feeling in your heart," Lee said.
Several new citizens say they're particularly excited to vote.
