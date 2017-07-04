Coloradans celebrate 4th of July as new citizens

(Photo: KUSA)

GREELEY - They came from all over: Jamaica, Somalia, Russia.

But they're all Americans, now.

People from 11 countries swore an Oath of Allegiance to the United States at Centennial Village in Greeley, Monday.

It ends a years'-long journey for many of them.

To naturalize as a U.S. citizen, a person has to have a green card for five years, demonstrate a grasp of English, and pass a notoriously difficult civics exam.

Tatiana Lee, originally from Russia, choked up talking about her first 4th of July as an American.

“Everybody has been very supportive. I just enjoy their company. And it's just hard to put into words. It's more like a feeling in your heart," Lee said.

Several new citizens say they're particularly excited to vote.



© 2017 KUSA-TV