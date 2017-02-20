Colorado Symphony's Rock & Roll Royalty Ball at Historic Fillmore Auditorium

Colorado Symphony Ball 2016 (Photo: Allée Photography, © 2016 Allée Photography)

DENVER - If you love music.... symphony to rock & roll, you'll love the Colorado Symphony's Ball, themed "Rock and Roll Royalty," to be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 6 p.m. at Denver’s historic Fillmore Auditorium.

Guests wear anything from ball gowns to concert t-shirts with tuxedos. Attendees let their hair down for the Symphony's signature bash while they participate in live and silent auctions, cocktails, dinner, and dancing.

"Rock and Roll Royalty" will be the Symphony's 24th Ball, and the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year. Funds raised by the Ball support the operations and education programs of the Colorado Symphony, the largest and only full-time orchestra in Colorado.

For more information visit http://coloradosymphony.org/events/symphony-ball

