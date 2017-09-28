AURORA - Watch out for flying pumpkins because Punkin Chunkin is BACK Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6 to 8 at the Arapahoe Park Racetrack.

Country music duo The Swon Brothers kick off the weekend's festivities with a concert under the stars at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. Food trucks and autumn-inspired brews will be available to fuel hours of boot-stomping fun.

The 18th annual competition and family-friendly fall festival runs that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You have to see the Punkin Chunkin competition to believe it. More than 20 teams will bring their crazy, hand-crafted machines to compete against gravity and each other for distance and accuracy. Some of the bigger machines can fling pumpkins almost a mile! That's right. A MILE!

Loop Rawlins' One Man Wild West show and local bluegrass and rock bands create one of the best Punkin Chunkin entertainment schedules ever! Other festival activities include a Corvette car show, pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, pony rides, giant vegetables, petting zoo, giant slide, blow-up corn maze and a 25-foot-tall "Summit Plummet" free fall ride. Official merchandise including T-shirts, caps, cups and koozies will be on sale this year and a wide range of food and beverage vendors will be there to satisfy any craving!

Skip the line and purchase your tickets online at http://AuroraGov.org/PunkinChunkin . The Swon Brothers Friday night concert tickets are $12 in advance ($15 at the gate) and grant free access to the festival the entire weekend. Festival tickets are only $5 a day for those five years and older and are free for those 4 years and younger. On-site parking is always FREE. We can't wait to see you there!

Note: For their own safety, pets are not allowed anywhere on the event site.

More information and tickets available at http://AuroraGov.org/PunkinChunkin

