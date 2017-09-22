CSU sells out general seating for homecoming game

The university will continue to sell a limited number of standing-room only tickets for the game (Photo: Fort Collins Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - CSU has sold out all seats available to the general public at its new stadium for the Oct. 14 homecoming game against Nevada, athletic director Joe Parker said Thursday.

The university will continue to sell a limited number of standing-room only tickets for the game, Parker said on Twitter. Students tickets also remain.

The $220 million stadium, which opened this season, has 36,500 seats and a total capacity of 41,000.

Colorado State University sets aside 10,000 seats in the lower east stands and south end zone for students, who are admitted for free in exchange for an annual athletic fee paid by all students, whether they attend the games or not.

