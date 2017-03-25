Denver March Powwow celebrates Native American culture

The 43rd annual Denver March Powwow (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER – People from all over Colorado celebrated Native American Culture at the 43rd annual Denver March Powwow on Saturday.

Colorado’s largest powwow spans three days at the Denver Coliseum and continues to run through Sunday.

More than 185 vendors are there with original art and traditional food. The celebration goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and costs $7 to attend.

The president of the Denver March Powwow, Ken LaDeaux, says it brings people from many tribes closer together.

“They've all gathered here. Each of them has a distinct culture, languages, yet we all come together in friendship and understanding of our culture,” he said.

LaDeaux says it's a good opportunity to educate youth in the language, songs and culture of Native Americans.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/1AFA50t

