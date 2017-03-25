Denver non-profit removes stress of buying costly prom dresses

DENVER - Prom season is right around the corner and that often means buying expensive dresses, but a Denver non-profit is helping people who can't afford to purchase one from a store.

The organization is Bella Boutique and it specializes in prominent events for high school girls -- including prom and homecoming.

This is the fifth prom season for the non-profit. In it's first year, it served 18 kids. That number has now grown to more than 200.

“We joke that we get to play fairy godmother, dress these girls up and send them off to their dances," Tia Hunsperger, the boutique's founder and president, said.

When teens arrive at the boutique, they're paired with a personal shopping assistant to help them find "the dress of their dreams."

This year will be Chayah Brown's first time to attend prom. She's only a junior in high school but she knows exactly what she wants.

"I like flowy dresses that are really comfortable to wear," she said. "I like blue a lot so hopefully I find a really pretty blue dress.”

Chayah said she doesn't normally shop for dresses so she's "really excited to be girly for a day."

Meanwhile, her mom, Te Anna, is excited her daughter gets a nice dress that would be hard to afford without the help of Bella Boutique.

“Chayah is the oldest of six of my children and so we have a lot going on right now in terms of need for different things for school, sports and all that," Te Anna said.

Te Anna's daughter is only part of a large statistic. According to Bella Boutique's website, "more than 50% of high school female students are considered low-income or are on reduced lunch. The group translates that to mean tens of thousands of young women throughout the Denver area are unable to attend their high school’s prom or formal dance, "simply because money is in tight supply."

Bella Boutique only offers prom dresses from mid-March to mid-May, but their volunteer efforts happen year round.

