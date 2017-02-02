Denver Zoo's elephants take part in social experiment

Groucho, Bodhi and Billy, the three male elephants at the Denver Zoo.

DENVER - It may seem strange but for the first time Denver Zoo's three male elephants will hang out together in the same yard.

The male Asian elephants will spend periods of time together in the Toyota Elephant Passage exhibit.

Traditionally, male Asian elephants, or bulls, are thought only to be social with other elephants when they are young or interested in breeding. In zoos, older bulls are usually kept separate due to the potential for aggression.

The animal care team presented the unusual scenario to the bulls Groucho, Bodhi and Billy over the last couple of weeks to offer them a special social experience to complement the mental and physical care that they already receive.

Denver Zoo is one of a small number of institutions in North America able to accomplish unrelated males to cohabitate in shared space.

Experts say some bulls in the wild will form loose associations with other bulls, after they leave their maternal herds. Denver Zoo’s animal care team, in their pursuit to provide the greatest care to their animals, took this behavioral knowledge and began applying it to provide a better social experience for their bulls, once they were all mature enough.

Last year, zookeepers began carefully introducing 8-year-old Billy and 12-year-old Bodhi to one another. The two were slowly placed closer and closer together within their stalls at Toyota Elephant Passage so they could at first see each other, then touch each other’s trunks and heads, and finally, share the same space without barriers.

Early this year, 46-year-old Groucho was introduced to them as well.

While they won’t be together full-time, this is a significant step and zoo staff believe the trio will benefit socially from these interactions and that Groucho might even teach Bodhi and Billy some adult behaviors.

