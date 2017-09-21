Dior exhibit to make U.S. premiere at Denver Art Museum in 2018

Christian Dior with models, ca. 1955. Photo copyright Andre Gandner. Copyright Clemence Gandner. (Photo: Photo copyright Andre Gandner. Copyright Clemence Gandner.)

DENVER - Many of the pieces coming to the Denver Art Museum exhibit have rarely been seen outside of Europe.

The exhibit will be called Dior: From Paris to the World, and will feature fashion, photos, and original sketches from more than 70 years of the iconic fashion house, focusing on its brand, legacy, and global influence.

150 haute couture dresses, accessories and runway videos will complete the collection, which will take visitors through the fashion 'revolution' Dior introduced to Paris and the world after World War II, led by the "New Look."

Inside the House of Dior ateliers, preparation for the Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior. Copyright Sophie Carre. (Photo: Copyright Sophie Carre)

The DAM’s exhibition, Dior: From Paris to the World, will be on view in the Anschutz and Martin and McCormick galleries on level two of the Hamilton Building beginning in 2018.

Christian Dior, the brand's founder, will be profiled, as well as subsequent artistic directors including Yves-Saint Laurent.

