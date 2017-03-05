Dobby makes public debut at Denver Zoo

DENVER - Despite a health scare Dobby, the newest giraffe at the Denver Zoo, made his public debut on Sunday.

Dobby came into the world around 3 a.m. Tuesday as a bit of a surprise. The zoo says his mother, Kipele, was on birth control and they didn't know she was pregnant until recently.

Several days later the zoo revealed that Dobby was having difficulty nursing and wasn't getting enough infection-fighting proteins from his mom.

He received a plasma transfusion to help build his immune system.

It apparently helped because on Sunday he was allowed out in the main giraffe area for all visitors to see.

