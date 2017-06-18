Dog park honors fallen marine in Parker

Corporal David Sonka

PARKER - The family of a fallen Marine from Parker believes their son was honored in a way he would truly appreciate.

It's a first in Parker -- a spot for dogs and their owners to play freely.



"This is so huge and so nice," said Mclane Miller.

It's also a place where Kevin Sonka is asked about the name on the sign and what he misses about his son David.

"It's a tough question," he said and then paused. "Probably his hugs. Just talking to him. Just him being around."

The park was dedicated to Corporal David Sonka. He was killed along side his dog Flex, when an Afghan soldier opened fire against the same Marines training him.

His father has been honoring him for four years now.



"They fought for your freedom and paid the ultimate sacrifice. At the very least we at least acknowledge and remember these guys," said Kevin.

It's why dedicating the park to his son is not only fitting -- it's important.



"He'd be down here every day I guarantee it. And he probably will be," said Kevin as he looked at up the sky.

"The sacrifice he made for us knowing his family and how special they are you'll remember it every time," said Miller about visiting the park.

(Photo: KUSA)

That's what his father wants.



"Never letting anybody forget the price of freedom. This is a huge huge step towards that ," said Kevin.



A sacrifice never forgotten. A son and his dog always remembered.



"They would just absolutely love this. All the thought all the everything that went into making this. It's just beautiful," said Kevin.

Cpl. Sonka died when he was 23-years-old.

The dog park, which also has a disc golf course, is the latest place named in Sonka's memory.

The Marines Special Operations command renamed its dog kennel after him, and Sonka's family started an organization in his memory to help veterans with PTSD.

