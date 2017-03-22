DU club in final round of video-editing contest

Kirk Scully's beat up Nike's have been hitting the streets around DU since early February.

He's trying to get people to vote for the DU Freeride ski club in the Red Bull Bracket Reel Contest.

It's a video-editing competition focused specifically on snow-sport videos.

And, the sophomore's efforts have paid off.

The club is in the final round against Montana State.

Producing the videos has taught this marketing student major lessons that aren't taught in a classroom.

"The whole contest has been about branding ourselves, DU Freeride as this club that made a video for this contest that we wanted the entire college campus to be aware of and be emotionally invested in," Scully said.

You can find a link to check out DU Freeride's video here: http://bit.ly/2lEnVI3

Your vote can help Denver fill in the last square in at least one bracket this spring through 11 pm on Thursday.

© 2017 KUSA-TV