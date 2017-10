(Photo: Marsha Hobert)

ESTES PARK - A festive Halloween display fell victim to a pair of bull elks in Estes Park.

Marsha Hobert shared a short video on her Facebook page of the animals vying for a pumpkin outside a hotel on Wednesday.

The display included hay bales, pumpkins and what appear to scarecrows who have seen better days.

